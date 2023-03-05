ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.87 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

