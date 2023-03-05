843 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.
