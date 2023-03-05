8,389 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

