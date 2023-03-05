8,145 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

