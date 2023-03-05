747,104 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 747,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 271,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

