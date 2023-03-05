4,961 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

