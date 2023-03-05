467,539 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 467,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,325,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Wolfspeed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.