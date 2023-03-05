3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.