3,744 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.