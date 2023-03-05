3,500 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $17,941,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

