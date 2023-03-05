320,134 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.76% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

