24,049 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 77.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

