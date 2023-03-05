2,293,651 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,293,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $19,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $11,084,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $18,061,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $62,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

