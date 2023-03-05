20,800 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

