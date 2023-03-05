1peco Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $1,446.29 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

