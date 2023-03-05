1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.