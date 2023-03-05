18,922 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Bought by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $2,705,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 276.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

