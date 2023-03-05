15,701 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

