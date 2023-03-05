14,169 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

