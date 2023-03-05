13,431 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

USRT stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.