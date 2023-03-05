114,321 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

HRTX opened at $2.39 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

