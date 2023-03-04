Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 248,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
