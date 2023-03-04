Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Societe Generale downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.31 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.