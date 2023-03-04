ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,168,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 2,354,759 shares.The stock last traded at $24.17 and had previously closed at $24.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
