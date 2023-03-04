ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,168,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 2,354,759 shares.The stock last traded at $24.17 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

