Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.44.

Shares of ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

