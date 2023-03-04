Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.