Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $273,768.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zovio
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.