Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of ZM opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.28, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

