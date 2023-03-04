Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $993,020.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,350,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

