Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.