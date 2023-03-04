ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.77 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $375,572.65 and approximately $4.77 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00170626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

