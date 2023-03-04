Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Z from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Z Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.03. Z has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

