Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,074.12

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.12 ($12.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,154 ($13.93). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.27), with a volume of 11,696 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.31) target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm has a market cap of £375.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,912.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

