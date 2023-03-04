Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Shares Acquired by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YOTAR opened at $0.20 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.
