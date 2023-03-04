XYO (XYO) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $65.99 million and approximately $808,059.20 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

