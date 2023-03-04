XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $419,722.44 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

