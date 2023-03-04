XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $779,200.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,193,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XPEL Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XPEL opened at $66.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get XPEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About XPEL

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.