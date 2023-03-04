Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Trading Down 11.9%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Rating) fell 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.