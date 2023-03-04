Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $11.79 billion and $45,953.19 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,671,817,620 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,538,184,453.812 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3335552 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $40,323.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

