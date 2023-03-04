WOW-token Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $293.94 million and $22.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.01307884 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013141 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032723 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.01669902 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02937816 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

