WOW-token Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $293.94 million and $22.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.01307884 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006296 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013141 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032723 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.01669902 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
