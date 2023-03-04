Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.