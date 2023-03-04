Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $180.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.72.

Shares of WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Workday by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

