WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $320.86 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $320.86 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,240,306 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

