WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.08

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.08 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 87713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WNS Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

