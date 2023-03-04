WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.73. Approximately 125,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 227,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2,053.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.