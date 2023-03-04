WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 3.8% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.69. 167,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 333,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.