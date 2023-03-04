WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.01 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. WINkLink has a market cap of $90.27 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00422394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.61 or 0.28551024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009565 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $12,321,941.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

