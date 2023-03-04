WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $91.75 million and $11.30 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00422594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.72 or 0.28564585 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009565 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $12,321,941.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

