Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $330.82

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.82 ($3.99) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.62). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 239,457 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.30. The company has a market cap of £376.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

