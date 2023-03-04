Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CANSF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 93,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.