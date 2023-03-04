Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CANSF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 93,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.